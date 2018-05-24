Police still has no suspect in ex-convict’s slay
By Benjie B. Talisic May 24,2018
Police are still looking for the suspects who killed a 23-year-old ex-convict in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City on Wednesday evening.
SPO1 Winston Ybañez said that their witnesses could not determine what get-away vehicle was used during the attack last night.
Rodel Torreon, a native from Bohol was shot dead on May 23, Wednesday evening by unidentified assailants.
Ybañez also said that Torreon was an ex-convict, based on their initial investigation.
