Police still has no suspect in ex-convict’s slay

Police are still looking for the suspects who killed a 23-year-old ex-convict in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City on Wednesday evening.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez said that their witnesses could not determine what get-away vehicle was used during the attack last night.

Rodel Torreon, a native from Bohol was shot dead on May 23, Wednesday evening by unidentified assailants.

Ybañez also said that Torreon was an ex-convict, based on their initial investigation.