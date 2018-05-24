20 drug suspects nabbed in Danao City
By Benjie B. Talisic May 24,2018
20 drug suspects were arrested in Danao City’s anti-drugs operations from Wednesday evening to Thursday dawn.
Seized from the suspects were .22 revolver gun, and drugs worth P1.3 Million.
Suspects are now detained in Danao City precinct.
