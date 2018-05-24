Radza to stop operation of ‘Pisonet’

Lapu-Lapu City will soon be creating an ordinance set to stop the operation of all “Pisonet” in Lapu-Lapu City.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said in an interview that aside from having no business permits, these cafe’s are being made as a venue for the out-of-school youth and gangsters.

“Ato gyud nang wagtangon sa kadugayan,” said Radaza.

She said that if students wanted to access the internet, they can opt to go to an internet cafe where guidelines and policies are strictly being implemented.

Radaza also said cafes have blocked pornographic websites, unlike “Pisonet” cafes.