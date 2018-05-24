BOPK gets more SK allies

The number of elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials affiliated with the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) has risen from 41 to 42. This developed after Christine Bontuyan, the SK chairperson-elect of Barangay Talamban decided to be a political ally of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Bontuyan, who ran as an independent during last May 14’s synchronized village and youth polls, took her oath before Osmeña today at the Cebu City Hall.

“In order for us to work cohesively in the government, we must take cognition and adhere to the administration and we have to respect to that administration,” said Bontuyan.