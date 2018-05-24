14 gov’t employees tested positive of drug use

14 government employees tested positive during a surprise drug testing conducted by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) this month.

CPADAO Head Carmen Remedios Durano – Meca said the surprise drug testing was conducted at the local government units (LGUs) in San Fernando, Barili, Naga City, Argao District Hospital and Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB).

Of the 14 who turned out positive of drug use, 13 of them were Job Order (JO) employees and one regular employee.

About 908 government employees underwent the drug testing conducted on the first, second and third week of May.