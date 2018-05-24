Most teachers serving at electoral board received cash cards

About 99.6 percent of the teachers who served as electoral boards during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, already received their cash cards.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Election Supervisor Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano said the about 24,824 teachers received their cash cards.

There are a total 24,949 EB in the province, while 125 of them have not yet received their P6,000 to P7,000 pay.

Castillano said some teachers are busy for their seminars or on a vacation so they have not yet claimed their cash cards.