PNP backs brigada eskwela

The yearly Brigada Eskwela activities of the Department of Education will be supported by the Philippine National Police.

Senior Insp. Reslyn Abella, Deputy Public Information Officer of Police Regional Officer-7 said in an interview that what the PNP can do is to help the teachers in cleaning the classroom.

Abella added that the police also ensures the safety of the students and the teachers coming during the opening of classes, however, it is up to the discretion of their Provincial Director and the City Director as well as the station chiefs if how many personnel will be deployed in the schools.