Cabrera to be back as Cenro chief in July

By July this year, former City Environment and Natural resources Office (Cenro) Chief, Ma. Nida Cabrera, will be back at her post.

This developed after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said in a press briefing that he was planning to reappoint Cabrera as the city’s Cenro head.

Osmeña described Cabrera as a ‘vital component’ in his administration and the ‘most qualified individual’ to fill in the post as Cenro chief.

“I need her badly. She’s a very vital component. She’s good in dealing with issues particularly with compliance from the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) and understanding social issues especially with the (Inayawan) landfill,” he said.

Cabrera resigned from her post as the head of Cenro last April 18 after she filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for the barangay chairperson of Barangay Luz in Cebu City. But she lost in the barangay elections to the incumbent Barangay Luz Chief, Ronnie Sab-a, who belonged to the opposition Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban.

When sought for comment, Cabrera said in a separate interview that she would officially return as Cenro chief this July.

She said for now she’s helping Cenro workers to finish their projects and tasks.

“I was supposed to return this July 1, but I told the mayor that I will be committing to help our office on our special projects, especially now that we have several deadlines. and to fast-track rehabilitation and post-rehabilitation plans of the Inayawan landfill,” said Cabrera.

She also said that Osmeña promised to provide monetary allowance in exchange for her services.

Francisco ‘Bimbo’ Fernandez, the mayor’s executive assistant, is currently appointed as the temporary acting chief of Cenro since April 23.