Former cop, military man, Valmoria, is new CPDRC warden

THE Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) has a new jail warden.

Reynaldo Valmoria, 57, a retired military officer and a former police officer of the Siquijor Provincial Public Safety Platoon, was sworn in as the new warden by Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide on Thursday.

Valmoria, who was born in Barangay Tisa in Cebu City, is the brother of former Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) Director and now retired Senior Supt. Carmelo Valmoria.

When asked about his plans for the CPDRC, he said that he would cross the bridge when he would get there.

“We will try to clean up. We will try our best,” said Valmoria.

Valmoria will take over as CPDRC warden starting on Friday (May 25). He will replace Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi who served as Acting Warden since February this year.

Legaspi said he would focus on his duty as the Capitol’s Civil Security Unit head.

Legaspi described Valmoria as a strict officer.

“We will see what he will bring on the table. I’ve heard that he is strict. He is probably be strict (and) that is his prerogative,” he said.

Legaspi also advised Valmoria to focus on solving the contraband problem of the jail facility.

“Major Valmoria should focus on how the contraband being brought inside the CPDRC. We know he can do it with the help of the CPDRC Task Force,” Legaspi said.

He said that he would train Valmoria on the management of CPDRC.

“It is the rules and regulation of the CPDRC manual that he has to follow,” Legaspi said.