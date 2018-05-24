Rainy season to start soon

THE scorching heat may soon find relief as the rainy season is expected to start at the end of the month up to the second week of June.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Chief, Al Quiblat said the easterly winds blowing during the dry hot season will soon disappear and will be replaced by the southwesterly winds known as the Hanging Habagat.

Aside from the Habagat, a sign of the start of the rainy season starts is when there is at least 25 millimeters of rainfall for five consecutive days.

“Kinahanglan ang mga criteria matuman gyod na siya. Matuman gani na maka-declare tag rainy season,” Quiblat told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

(The criteria should be fulfilled so we can officially declare rainy season).

Based on their 30-year historical data, the rainy season starts between the last week of May to the second week of June.

Last year, Quiblat said they declared June 10, 2017 as the start of rainy period.

He said that when the rainy season commenced, the weather state bureau forecast two to three storms or weather disturbances just for the month of June.

Meanwhile, Cebu will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies and localized thunderstorms for the next five days.

Quiblat said there is a possibility of rain during the afternoon or in the evening.

Temperatures will range from 26 to 33 degrees celsius with a maximum of 42 degrees heat index.