1 dead in Sapangdako shooting

An 18-year-old resident of Barangay Sapangdako, Cebu City was shot dead while he was drinking with his uncle and some friends near a waiting shed in the barangay at past 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Jason Pamatian of Sitio Kadianoy died after suffering a gunshot wound in the chest, said SPO3 Rommel Bangcog of the Cebu City Police Office Homicide Section in an interview.

Bangcog said Elton Quimbo, 27, of Sitio Santolan of the barangay, was identified as the alleged shooter of Pamatian.

Bangcog said that they were looking into personal grudge as the motive of the attack.

He said a hot pursuit operation was being conducted against the suspect, who fled after shooting Pamatian.