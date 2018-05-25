Three injured, including minor in Barangay Carreta shooting

Three were injured including a seven-year-old minor during a shooting incident in General Maxilum Avenue, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Friday, early morning.

Police identified the victims as Junme and Dexter Marino, and a 7-year-old child.

SPO1 Rommel Bangcog said the victims were selling street food when two unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants shot them.

“The minor was sleeping at a makeshift bed in front of the stall,” added Bangcog.

The victims are now recovering at the hospital while the police are now conducting an investigation to determine the suspects and the motive behind their attack.