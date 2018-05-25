Tomas: “We are ready to assume BRT responsibility”

Whether or not the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will proceed with the P17-billion Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, the Cebu City Government is willing to take over and implement it.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said in a press conference today that the city government is ready to take over the BRT project.

“Yes, we’re ready to assume that responsibility”, said Osmeña.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Arturo Tugade has now expressed support for the stalled P17-billion Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

“I’m not against the BRT system. It is a good system. Once you have the BRT system, the people will no longer use their car. They will only use the BRT. It is a good system that can help address the traffic congestion (in Cebu),” said Tugade during his speech yesterday at the Asia CEO Forum held in Pasay City, which was aired on Facebook Live.