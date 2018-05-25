Cebu Province makes PNG Men’s Volleyball Finals

The Cebu Province booked a ticket to the championship round of men’s volleyball in the Philippine National Games (PNG) 2018 after defeating Cebu City, 29-27, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, in their semis match on Friday morning at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym.

Cebu Province will face in the gold medal round the winner between the other semis match pitting Makati and Iligan.

That game was to be played Friday afternoon.