Illegal drugs, cash, gadgets seized in Mandaue prison raid

Another raid in the Mandaue jail yielded illegal drugs, electrical gadgets, drug paraphernalia and money believed to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade.

According to Senior Insp. Ricky Romaguera, Deputy Chief of Opao Police Station, one of his men opened a busted LED bulb where a certain Steve Go was detained and found two medium packs of suspected shabu.

“Diha ra sab sa selda ni Steve Go nakuha ang daghang mga drug paraphernalia, drugs ug mga contraband,” said Romaguera.

They also found a weighing scale, mobile phone, phone chargers, earphones and cash amounting to P64,004 believed to be drug money.

The female dorm with 174 inmates was negative of illegal drugs.

The grey-hound operation was conducted on Friday morning by the operative of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.