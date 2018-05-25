Costas: Aloguinsan may lose ecotourism status if landfill continues to operate without mitigating measures
Joselito Costas, head of the Capitol’s Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) said Aloguinsan town may lose its appeal as ecotourism destination if the landfill will continue to operate without mitigating measures.
He urged to the local government of Aloguinsan to comply with necessary requirements from the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) to lessen the landfill’s negative impact on the environment.
