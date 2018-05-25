State of calamity declared in 2 barangays in Asturias due to rice diseases

Local officials in Asturias town have declared a state of calamity in two barangays due to rice-infected diseases.

Asturias Mayor Jose Antonio Pintor said that rice producing barangays in Barangays Bago and Lunas have experienced Rice Tungro Disease (RTD) which damaged their rice crops.

He said they have yet to assess the damage of crops so they could release funds to sustain the needs of the affected farmers.