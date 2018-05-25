Palma says path back to active ministry for Fr. Banzon not easy

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has sent a word to defeated barangay captain, Fr. Oscar Banzon, to personally meet with him to discuss about his plan to return to the priesthood.

Palma instructed the episcopal vicar in north Cebu to relay the message to Banzon.

Palma, however, clarified that returning to the active ministry as priest won’t be easy.

He said Banzon should undergo a series of reorientation seminars and rehabilitation for years before he can perform his functions as priest again.