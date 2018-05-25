Lycans win titles in Brusko MTB race

LOCAL basketball powerhouse, the Lycans, brought home several titles after they competed in the Brusko MTB Epic Race that was held recently in the province of Guimaras.

Considered to be one of the more prominent teams in the recreational basketball scene here in the city, the Lycans, which is owned and managed by Dondon Aropo, have slowly shifted their focus to mountainbike racing.

The Lycans claimed two titles with Jhepoy Juson bagging the title in the 30-39 age group while Joseph Cabahug emerged victorious in the 29-below class. Placing second in the said class was Dunn Anthony Labata.

The Lycans were in full force at the prestigious biking extravaganza with Aropo being joined by fellow Lycans players, Ernest Ocana, Rannel Cortes and Jarey Ceniza.