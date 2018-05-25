James Yap is King of Threes anew

BATANGAS — After nine years, James Yap is once again the league’s best marksman.

The Rain or Shine sniper claimed the Three-Point Shootout title Friday in the 2018 PBA All-Star Week here at Batangas City Sports Center.

“I still can do it,” Yap sighed after capturing the crown.

Making the most of the money balls, Yap drained nine out of the available 10 colored basketballs to wound up with 24 points, missing only his last ball.

“Every time I shot the ball, I thought that this is the most important ball. Whenever it goes in, it adds to my confidence,” he said.

Stanley Pringle finished second with his 21 points, while former champion Terrence Romeo could only get to 16.

Yap took home the P30,000 cash prize for winning the event.

Blackwater’s Allein Maliksi, who won the event last year, could only score 11 points, the lowest in the first round.

Also participating in the event were Ronald Tubid, Matthew Wright, LA Tenorio, Paul Lee, Marcio Lassiter, Nino Canaleta, JVee Casio, and Larry Fonacier.