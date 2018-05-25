Poro scores third win in Gov’s Cup hoops

PORO showcased true grit and survived an end game scare to defeat Tudela, 71-68, in the North Division bracket 2 of the Cebu Governor’s Cup 2018 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Tudela covered court last Thursday evening.

It was the third straight win in as many games for Poro, moving closer to clinching a quarterfinal seat in this tournament.

Rod Ryan Digal scored a game-high 22 points to lead Poro while John Reinhard Luzano was the top scorer for Tudela with 16 markers.

Another Camotes Island town, San Francisco, began its ascend to the top by handing Borbon a mean 96-66 bashing.

Both teams share second place with identical 2-1 (win-loss) cards.

Sogod, meanwhile, logged its first win after handing Catmon an 85-76 defeat in the other game.

Only the top two teams after the classification round will advance to the quarterfinal round.