Cebu City is overall champion in Philippine National Games 2018
Cebu City ruled the weeklong 2018 Philippine National Games (PNG) held in different venues around Cebu.
The Niños bagged 11 gold medals in the final day of competition on Friday to finish with a total of 52 gold medals, 59 silvers and 71 bronze medals, beating 93 other delegations for the overall crown.
Here are the list of gold medalists for Cebu City in the entire meet:
Daniela Reggie dela Pisa (2) – gymnastics
Ronette Ayuda – high jump
Joselu Rebalde (2) – 100m, 200m
Melody Perez (2) – 1,500m, 3,000 steeplechase
Prince Joey Lee (2) – 5k, 10k
Seth Abram Pilapil – 200m
Rizza Jane Valiente – 400m hurdles
Jhuvan Jhen Baculot – triple jump
4x100m men’s relay seniors team – athletics
Ernesto Ybanez – decathlon
Christian Saladaga – duathlon
Khalil Justine Abella – archery
Jeofry Frasco – weightlifting
Evangelito Dale Ceniza -weightlifting
Dexter Tabique (2) – weightlifting
Niño Surban – cycling
Pamela Jane Ruiz – cycling
John Renee Mier – cycling
Karen Mae Indaya – swimming
Razel Cabajar – swimming
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay team – swimming
Women’s 4x50m Medley Relay team -swimming
James delos Santos – karatedo
Earl Justine Perez – karatedo
Jackie Tuada – arnis
Dexler Bolambao (2) – arnis
Tomas Malazarte – arnis
Zion Rondina – arnis
Charlote Aquino – taekwondo
Robiegayle Lee Navales – taekwondo
Aidaine Krishia Laxa junior – taekwondo
Aidaine Krishia Laxa/Cha Besanes/Cheyena Dela Fuente – taekwondo
Jemil Tajan – taekwondo
Nichole Maurin/Johnsey Sanchez/Lee Robiegayle Navales – taekwondo
Aldrein Abrio/Scott Hermosa/Lyan Llanto – taekwondo
Marc Norman/Norman Joseph Enriquez – tennis
Norman Joseph Enriquez/Zethley Mae Alferez – tennis
Val Stephen Jaca/Glendo Nayre – table tennis
Norman Joseph Enriquez – tennis singles
Men’s Sepak Takraw team
Women’s Volleyball team
Women’s Softball team
James Bryan Camacho & Christine Camacho – dancesport
Gylle Niño Deluvio & Yeddah Marie Castañares – dancesport
Jake Emmanuel Corro & Kim Jocson – dancesport
Jeffrey Ruben Benarao & Noelyn Mie Pedrano – dancesport
