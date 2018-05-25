Cebu City is overall champion in Philippine National Games 2018

Cebu City ruled the weeklong 2018 Philippine National Games (PNG) held in different venues around Cebu.

The Niños bagged 11 gold medals in the final day of competition on Friday to finish with a total of 52 gold medals, 59 silvers and 71 bronze medals, beating 93 other delegations for the overall crown.

Here are the list of gold medalists for Cebu City in the entire meet:

Daniela Reggie dela Pisa (2) – gymnastics

Ronette Ayuda – high jump

Joselu Rebalde (2) – 100m, 200m

Melody Perez (2) – 1,500m, 3,000 steeplechase

Prince Joey Lee (2) – 5k, 10k

Seth Abram Pilapil – 200m

Rizza Jane Valiente – 400m hurdles

Jhuvan Jhen Baculot – triple jump

4x100m men’s relay seniors team – athletics

Ernesto Ybanez – decathlon

Christian Saladaga – duathlon

Khalil Justine Abella – archery

Jeofry Frasco – weightlifting

Evangelito Dale Ceniza -weightlifting

Dexter Tabique (2) – weightlifting

Niño Surban – cycling

Pamela Jane Ruiz – cycling

John Renee Mier – cycling

Karen Mae Indaya – swimming

Razel Cabajar – swimming

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay team – swimming

Women’s 4x50m Medley Relay team -swimming

James delos Santos – karatedo

Earl Justine Perez – karatedo

Jackie Tuada – arnis

Dexler Bolambao (2) – arnis

Tomas Malazarte – arnis

Zion Rondina – arnis

Charlote Aquino – taekwondo

Robiegayle Lee Navales – taekwondo

Aidaine Krishia Laxa junior – taekwondo

Aidaine Krishia Laxa/Cha Besanes/Cheyena Dela Fuente – taekwondo

Jemil Tajan – taekwondo

Nichole Maurin/Johnsey Sanchez/Lee Robiegayle Navales – taekwondo

Aldrein Abrio/Scott Hermosa/Lyan Llanto – taekwondo

Marc Norman/Norman Joseph Enriquez – tennis

Norman Joseph Enriquez/Zethley Mae Alferez – tennis

Val Stephen Jaca/Glendo Nayre – table tennis

Norman Joseph Enriquez – tennis singles

Men’s Sepak Takraw team

Women’s Volleyball team

Women’s Softball team

James Bryan Camacho & Christine Camacho – dancesport

Gylle Niño Deluvio & Yeddah Marie Castañares – dancesport

Jake Emmanuel Corro & Kim Jocson – dancesport

Jeffrey Ruben Benarao & Noelyn Mie Pedrano – dancesport