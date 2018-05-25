Landfill may destroy Aloguinsan tourism appeal

ALOGUINSAN town may lose its appeal as an ecotourism destination if the landfill will continue to operate without mitigating measures, said Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) Head Joselito Costas.

Aloguinsan, located about 70 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, is famous as an ecotourism destination for its renowned Bojo River Cruise.

The 4th class municipality is also among the PTO’s Big Five or top five destinations showcasing the conservation of natural and cultural heritage.

However, the town’s landfill became a growing concern after the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) issued a cease-and-desist order for not complying with the waste water management facility requirement.

“As to its being an ecotourism destination, the town will eventually lose its appeal if the landfill will continue its operation without the appropriate and required mitigating measures,” Costas said.

EMB-7 Regional Director William Cuñado earlier said that the construction of the waste water management facility for the landfill in Barangay Tampaan is still ongoing, that is why the CDO remains in effect.

Environmentalist Vince Cinches, the oceans campaigner for Greenpeace Philippines, supported the CDO.

“I think the decision for the cease and desist order is justified especially if based on the evaluation wala siya maka-comply (they did not comply),” he said in a phone interview.

What needs to be done now is to find ways on how the local government of Aloguinsan should be able to comply, he added.

The landfill is owned by Rafael Moreno, younger brother of the town mayor, Ignatius Caesare Moreno.

About 200 to 300 tons of Cebu City garbage are brought by Pasajero Motors Corp. (Pamocor) to Aloguinsan landfill daily.

The service provider Pamocor is contracted by the city to collect and dispose the garbage.

“It is easy and manageable kon sa Aloguinsan lang nga basura atong tan-awon. But if you are looking at Aloguinsan as an area where other neighboring facilities put their garbage, that is a big problem,” Cinches said.

Costas meanwhile said the CDO is an opportunity for the landfill operator to comply with the requirements, which could help save the environment.

“If managed correctly and with the appropriate technology, retired landfills can even become ecotourism potential sites,” Costas added.