By Michelle Joy L. Padayhag May 25,2018

AFTER almost a year of hiatus, Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla is back on television.

Kapuso PR Girl confirmed in an instagram post that Padilla will compete with Gabbi Garcia for tomorrow night’s edition of “Lip Sync Battle Philippines.”

“Kylie Padilla is back and she’s gonna set up the Lip Sync Battle Philippines stage on fire. She’ll be battling it out with a former LSB champion, Gabbi Garcia! Ngayong Sunday na! Abangan,” the post reads.

Padilla took a break from showbiz when she got pregnant with actor Aljur Abrenica’s son.

She confirmed her pregnancy last year while doing GMA Network’s top-rating fantaserye, “Encantadia.” She played the important role of Amihan.

Padilla gave birth to her first-born Alas Joaquin in August 2017.

After confirming her pregnancy, Padilla announced that she and Abrenica are engaged.

She posted a silhouette photo of her on Instagram with the caption, “Guess who… #LSB @dance_royalties.”

Among those who cheered her on was host Mariel Rodriguez, wife of her father, action star Robin Padilla.

“When is this?!?!?!?! I wanna watch,” Rodriguez said.

Padilla answered, “Sunday tita.”

The actress also shared a video teaser on her Instagram account. “May magbabalik. Abangan!,” the video teased.