Nesting your business

IT IS what it is. The invasion of the open office space.

If there’s a Geiger-like device to measure excitement, the reading for me would have reached the red bar this past December. For someone who pounces in their regular eight-to-five, taking the alternative route after the work hours or the weekends could either be in your home or at your regular noisy coffee shop. And then there’s The Company.

Uniquely tucked few meters away from the Design Center, esconsed at the ground floor building of JDN Square along P. Remedio Street in Banilad, Mandaue City, the 560 square-meter establishment is an ode for the upbeat and stylish workplace that looks like an art gallery with the feel of a cool tech company. A right balance of tranquil and vivaciousness with bits and piece of the comfort of home.

Forget the rigid and stuffy cubicles—it’s about time where the working space commits to corridors and walls of art and moving local masterpieces, and where elevator music is naught, and the tea and coffe will always be hot.

With its wooden tables and chairs, The Company is the ideal coworking space in Cebu. The vibe is relaxing like that of a modern zen where you can just dive right in to your work. With some art installations giving that touch of sophistication, its internet

connection is fast. For co-working, this place is worth every cent.

“We are mainly a co-working space which not only aims to give freelancers, small business owners and entrepreneurs a liberating,

inspiring place to work in, but to also help them build their brands globally by connecting them to other entrepreneurs in other countries and other like minded individuals. Remember, in every area, the more connections you make, the better. We can give you that,” said Listerlynn Joy Garingo, Assistant Communications Manager.

“For now we are focusing on our local network but the long goal is we bridge them with our international network. Startups who have innovative ideas, we encourage local talents to share what they have and what they know internationally. We have an original app that’s only exclusive to our members and it functions like Facebook or LinkedIn and what our member do is post their own works This way it’s more collaborative, proactive, engaging and direct,” Garingo said.

She added: “Our vision is to incubate startups, besides just a working space where people meetup we also want to produce and grow ideas together where you get to meet the right people who will invest in your ideas.

We have an international connection where we attribute it to our two co-working spaces that’s based in Japan. That alone is our leverage compared to other coworking spaces that are existing here in Cebu.”

There are about 200 member companies that are in Japan and these companies are constantly looking and tapping for talents that are mostly project-based and everytime they need a person they’d just post it in the app and anyone can apply.

Currently, most of the companies that’s “in the space” in the AI-, internet-, tech-related industries and the rapid growth of these

industries are beyond words. So, if members’ products and companies would catch the attention of high profile venture capitalists or even known, successful investors, they would make sure to make that connection.

Opened last December each working space has their own niche, what sets the establishment different is the vibe as we are

eager to make it as a hub for artist, startups and entrepreneurs. Most spaces would go for anyone whose willing to work in the space whereas we are looking for a specific group of people such as startups, freelancers more corporate but chill kind of corporate.

Accommodating to at most 32 people in its open space with 13 private offices that’s ideal for two, three, and four occupants each room. If you’re the creative type and on a constant search for inspiration, can’t afford to wait around till the mood strikes, then it’s a delight to discover that the place reeks with art, creativity and zen.

“We are featuring some of our local artists. Displaying their artworks and if there’s someone who will buy them we don’t take any commissions. This is also our way of helping out our local artists. All throughout the establishment you will see both international and local artworks as we push for diversity, of people with different cultures can come and collaborate and create something better,” Garingo said.

Whether you have your own office at home with a business-grade internet connection and someone makes coffee for you with no one disrupting your work and there are no bills to pay but one. The goal is to change individual and organizational work style by enhancing the setup of working spaces and providing services that exceeds the expectations of our members.

Even if you’re just using or renting the meeting room, even if you’re just using the open space for an event you can enjoy the

coffee, tea and high speed wifi. All in all it’s a matter of choosing which the right co-working space for you. The open office is here to stay.

And yes, they have free parking.