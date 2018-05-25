CDN bags PPI’s Best Edited Daily award

MANILA — Cebu Daily News was named the Best Edited Community Paper, daily category, during the 2017 Civic Journalism Community Press Awards of the Philippine Press Institute held at the Hotel Jen here on Friday.

The Best Edited Community Paper award is the most coveted of the five trophies in the daily newspaper category handed out last night. The other four are Best in Photojournalism, Best in Environment Reporting, Best in Business and Economic Reporting and Best Editorial Page.

According to a statement from the organizing Philippine Press Institute (PPI), CDN was cited because the paper “has covered issues and concerns relevant to the community and strived to present stories with multiple sources.”

It added: “By shining the spotlight on stories that matter and inspiring readers to take ownership of the issues and problems besetting their community, Cebu Daily News has served as a catalyst for real change and progress.”

The other finalists in the Best Edited Paper daily category are Sun Star Baguio (Luzon) and Sun Star Davao (Mindanao).

According to Joyce P. Panares, the chairperson of the board of judges, this year’s jury took time to read the papers from cover to cover “to ensure that consistency in editing is observed.”

This is the seventh time that CDN bagged the Best Edited Paper award from PPI since 2001.

Last night’s winners in the other daily categories were: Sun Star Davao (Best in Photojournalism and Best in Business and Economic Reporting), Sun Star Bacolod (Best in Environment Reporting) and The Freeman (Best in Editorial Page).

This year’s Civic Journalism Community Press Awards is supported by Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC).