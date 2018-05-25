CEBU CITY READY TO TAKE ON BRT

If only to have the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) finally realized, the Cebu City government is willing to assume the responsibility of implementing the stalled P17-billion project.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, in a press conference yesterday, said the city government is willing and ready to implement the BRT project in the event that the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the project’s implementing agency, will be unable to do so.

His pronouncements came a day after Socio-economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said that the National Economic Development Authority

(Neda)-Investment Coordinating Committee (ICC) is mulling the idea of handing over the World Bank-funded BRT project to the local government unit that will benefit from it.

“Yes, we’re ready to assume that responsibility,” said Osmeña.

Pernia is also the director general of Neda and sits as the co-chairperson of the ICC, which is chaired by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez. Other members of the body include the Secretaries of Trade and Industry, Budget and Management, Energy, and the governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Osmeña also said that the Neda-ICC’s suggestion to tap the city government is only appropriate since DOTr officials led by Secretary Arturo Tugade have been hesitant and vocal about their reservations about the project.

“Since DOTr isn’t interested in implementing the project, I say great! An LGU (local government unit) should be the implementing agency for most projects anyway. Cebu would be much better off if we got to make our own solutions instead of having them handed down to us by people who don’t even live here,” Osmeña said in a post on his Facebook page yesterday afternoon.

Tugade has had reservations about proceeding with implementing the BRT project, stating that narrow roads in Cebu City, the project’s underutilized funds and multiple delays have rendered it as a failure.

But Pernia still believed in the viability of the BRT and welcomed the city government’s willingness to implement the project, which had been in the pipeline for more than 10 years.

“Well, we welcome this. To be able to do that, the LGU has to be really willing so I guess that’s the first step. And that’s a good thing,” said Pernia in a phone interview yesterday.

However, he said the members of the ICC are yet to discuss this particular alternative for the BRT project.

“We’re still going to discuss it. Because this is not something I can decide on my own. We will have to meet collegially this June so hapit na (it’s drawing near),” said Pernia.

Cebu Daily News tried to contact Tugade and the DOTr but its calls were left unanswered until last night.

The Promise

Meanwhile, Osmeña said that in terms of manpower and budget, the Cebu City government is ready to implement the BRT on a short notice, and even “faster” than what would the DOTr come up with.

“The budget comes with the manpower. We have to hire them. Even the office, the cars, the telephone, they’re part of the budget.

It includes everything. For the Cebu City government, we have our own internal capability so we can help facilitate the project faster,” said Osmeña.

The mayor also opined that with the city government spearheading the project, he would expect fewer complications.

“You know it’s not as difficult when you consider that there is no Talisay City involved, no Mandaue involved because it’s purely Cebu City. There could be complications and disagreements if we are to include Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and other LGUs,” explained Osmeña.