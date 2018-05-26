Man arrested for illegal possession of firearms
A man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms on Danao City.
The arrest of 31-year-old Rollyboy Silvano came after a resident called the police around 2 pm on Friday (May 25).
Seized from Silvano was a 357 revolver gun with two live ammunition.
The suspect is now detained at Danao Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.
