Man arrested for illegal possession of firearms

By Benjie B. Talisic May 26,2018

A man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms on Danao City.

The arrest of 31-year-old Rollyboy Silvano came after a resident called the police around 2 pm on Friday (May 25).

Seized from Silvano was a 357 revolver gun with two live ammunition.

The suspect is now detained at Danao Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.