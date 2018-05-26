Vessel pushed due to wind-caused damage at pier

By Norman V. Mendoza May 26,2018

Strong winds pushed a vessel toward the Punta Engaño Pier on Friday afternoon.

Andy Berame, the chief of Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) said MV Mikamari V of Jomalea Shipping hit and damaged the pier’s structure caused by the big waves yesterday.

The vessel reportedly came from Olanggo Island and docked at the Engaño pier at 3 pm.

According to Berame, no passengers were on board the vessel during the incident.

No one was reportedly hurt during the incident.