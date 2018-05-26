Osmeña: No work stoppage on CCMC

The construction of the Cebu City Medical Center has not stopped.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Saturday belied reports that he suspended the construction of the new CCMC building, saying this is nothing but “fake news.”

The mayor said the only thing on hold is the installation of the plumbing, electrical wires, and air conditioners while the interior layout is being optimized.

Doing so, he said, would save money.

Osmeña said construction of the CCMC building is already about to enter phase 2.

Opposition leaders called on Osmeña to prioritize the completion of the CCMC to better serve the sick constituents of Cebu City.

Cebu City Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos, deputy mayor for health, assured Cebuanos that the CCMC will be finished in due time.

She said there is nothing to worry as the project is being carried out on time.