Quiot Pardo LGBT community seeks passage of anti-discrimination ordinance
Members of the LGBT community in Barangay Quiot Pardo has asked the Cebu City Council to craft an anti-discrimination ordinance to give them an equal chance at work and other services.
Although they feel respected, they want to have an institutionalized system that would guarantee equal treatment for the LGBT.
The proposed ordinance was referred to the committee on laws.
