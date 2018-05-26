City officials, commercial centers urged to follow environmental laws
The Committee on Environment of the Cebu City Development Council has urged city officials to strictly comply with environmental laws especially in the SRP to avoid the same fate as Boracay.
Lawyers Jose Gapas of the Cebu City Development Council described Cebu City as a ‘dying ecosystem.’
He said commercial centers at the SRP must observe environmental protocols and to think of the future generations.
