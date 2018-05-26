‘Colorum’ vans impounded by LTFRB

A coaster and three other colorum vehicles were flagged down in a joint operation of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) and High Patrol Group (HPG-7) at Barangay Soong, Lapu Lapu City past 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 26).

LTO-7 Communications Officer Mike Jaylord Rollo said they are intensifying their efforts to run after operators and drivers of colorum vehicles especially now that more colorum vehicles are operating in the region.

Furthermore, Rollo added that the vehicles will be impounded.

For a colorum van, the violation fee is P200,000 and P1 million for a colorum bus.