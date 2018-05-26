Barangay, SK candidates urged to clean up own campaign materials

After the successful Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections last May 14, 2018, the candidates are requested to remove their election campaign posters and other materials that are still visible at prohibited areas of the barangays in Cebu City.

In the approved resolution authored by Cebu City Councilor Sisinio M. Andales, it is stated there that candidates should be responsible in removing their posters and cleaning the streets and public places of the city including the private properties.

The Association of Barangay Council (ABC) is also asked to help request all the barangays within the city to remove the campaign posters installed at prohibited areas in every barangay.

This also authorized the OIC-Acting Secretary to the Sangguniang Panlungsod to hand out copies to ABC and all Barangays in Cebu City of the said resolution for their information and appropriate action. / CNU Intern Nikki Villagorda