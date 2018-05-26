Groups hold another protest rally, calls for Duterte resignation

About 100 rallyists gathered along Colon Street on Saturday to again call for the resignation of President Rodrigo Duterte who they accused of violating the rule of law and having a hand in the ouster of Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Representatives from the academe, church, lawyers, and militant groups reiterated their call for judicial independence.

Dr. Phoebe Sanchez of Karapatan Central Visayas said that the number one reason that they are calling for the president’s resignation is that he does not respect the rule of law, especially with the quo warranto petition granted against ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

“Nawala na ang constitution, dapat mawala na rin siya, dapat umalis na rin siya sa pwesto.” Sanchez expressed.

The protest rally lead by the unity between Cebu Citizen’s Assembly (CCA) and Movement Against Tyranny- Cebu (MAT-C) gathered about 14 coalition groups with a total of approximately 100 participants.

The decision of the bid for reconsideration of the quo warranto petition against ousted CJ Sereno will be happening this coming May 30. / Jaive Agbon STC Intern