CPPO: 19 Police station lack personnel

At least 19 police station in Cebu province lack at least three policemen, said the Director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office – Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena.

“Talagang kulang yung ibang police stations natin. May kulang na isa, tatlo o lima ang kulang,” Abrugena said.

These towns are: San Fernando, Carmen, Sibonga, and Oslob, Tabogon, Madridejos, Sogod, Borbon, Moalboal, Santa Fe, Tabuelan, Poro, Ronda, Malabuyoc, Alcoy, Boljoon, Ginatilan, Pilar, Borbon and Tudela.

Abrugena said that the reason why they are underman is that some police have already retired from service while others are still under training.

“Another is we have to wait for the new police to be assigned to CPPO after their graduation or training. At times po ay unfilled ang quota for recruitment,” Abrugena said.

However, Abrugena assured that these vacancies will be filled up in no time as new police graduates are set to arrive next week.