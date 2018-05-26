CCDC urges city council to comply environmental policies

Can the Kawit Island in the South Road Properties (SRP) be a titled property?

Jose Gapas, co-chairperson of the committee on environment of the Cebu City Development Council (CCDC) thinks so.

Gapas, in a letter dated on May 7, addressed to Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, the council’s presiding officer, stated that Kawit, being less than 250 hectares, cannot be titled.

“On the current basis on our national policy of land classification and ownership of alienable and disposable lands is the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines (PD 705) as amended,” said Gapas.

But the letter was only received on May 18 or six days after the council, voting 9 to 8, voted against the resolution authorizing Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena to enter into a P18-billion joint venture agreement (JVA) with the Gokongwei-led Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI).

He also stressed the need for the city government to strictly observe proper environmental impact study, and comply environmental policies, before proceeding with developing projects

“We in Cebu are actually in the cusp of an environmental crisis, but due to ignorance or due to an attitude of uncaring of our natural resources and the environment, most of our people and our leaders are not aware of it or are just ignoring it,” added Gapas.