Alden Richards returns to primetime TV via upcoming series “Victor Magtanggol”

PAMBANSANG Bae Alden Richards will soon be back on primetime TV.

GMA Network officially announced that Richards will headline an upcoming fantaserye titled, “Victor Magtanggol.”

Its first teaser was uploaded Friday night on the Kapuso Network’s official Facebook page.

“Parating na ang bago nating tagapagtanggol,” the caption reads.

The video shows Richards coming out from the dark then holding a round object with a gemstone where a source of light comes out.

As the announcement was made Friday night, the hashtag #AldenRichardsIsVictorMagtanggol topped the list of trending topics on Twitter.

The 26-year-old actor also tweeted to show his excitement over his upcoming project.

“Passion, determination, courage, hard work, and faith. Magbabalik na po tayong muli. #AldenRichardsIsVictorMagtanggol,” he said.

“Victor Magtanggol” is Richards’ comeback on primetime TV after last year’s teleserye, “Destined To Be Yours” which he headlined with onscreen partner, Maine Mendoza.

No announcement has been made as to Richards’ castmates or leading ladies but the names of Eric Quizon, John Estrada, Jasmine Curtis Smith and Janine Gutierrez have cropped up.

Who is Victor Magtanggol?

This is not the first time Richards headlined a fantaserye on GMA Network.

In 2011, the then-neophyte actor topbilled the afternoon series, “Alakdana” together with Louise delos Reyes and Paulo Avelino.

In an interview aired on GMA Network’s news program, “24 Oras” last Friday, Richards described his character as a simple but extraordinary man who has a mission in life.

He said he is so happy and excited to portray the new character.

“Kasi ‘yung puso ng character, naramdaman ko agad binasa ko pa lang ‘yung first week ng script,” he said.

Aside from portraying his new character, Richards is also collaborating with GMA’s creative team as he wanted the audience to learn values from “Victor Magtanggol.”

The Pambansang Bae also assured his fans that they can relate to “Victor Magtanggol” whose story is filled with action, drama, and adventure.

“Noong binigay kasi sa akin ‘tong Victor Magtanngol and then dinescribe ‘yung character niya, ang lakas ‘nung connection sa mga Pilipino. Siya ‘yung Pilipino na may prinsipyo, ‘yung pag binigyan mo, inatasan mong gawin ang isang bagay pinaninidigan niya. Gusto natin pag pinanood nila si Victor Magtanggol sa telebisyon ay makikita nila sarili nila,” he said.