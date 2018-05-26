Quiot LGBTs seek equal treatment

MEMBERS of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in Barangay Quiot Pardo has asked the Cebu City Council on Tuesday (May 22) to craft an anti-discrimination ordinance to give them an equal chance at work, respect and access to other services in the city.

On May 7, more than 50 members of the LGBT community in Barangay Quiot gathered for a public hearing in support of a Barangay Ordinance denouncing sexuality and gender discrimination in their village.

Barangay Ordinance No. 3, also known as the “Sexuality and Gender Acceptance” ordinance provides a comprehensive anti-discrimination policy based on sexuality and gender acceptance (Saga) and the penalties for its violation.

It was authored by Quiot Barangay Councilor Gerardo Auxilio Jr. and was approved by the Barangay Council on May 7.

The ordinance was adopted during the City Council’s regular session on Tuesday and was referred to the committee on laws for scrutiny.

Quiot Barangay Captain Francis Esparis said there is a need to create a policy for the LGBT not just to give them equal rights but also to protect them from being “stereotyped and bullied.”

The ordinance includes prohibitions of discrimination in employment and education and availment of services for the LGBT in their village.

Section VIII of the ordinance also includes the putting-up of anti-discrimination programs wherein five percent of the barangay’s annual budget will be allocated to finance the Gender and Development (GAD) projects and programs for the LGBT.

Also, those who will violate the ordinance will be fined P500 and will be imprisoned for not less than a month.

The LGBT members in Barangay Quiot has been lobbying for measures to protect their rights after a transgender woman died last March after being attacked by seven men due to her sexual preference.