Mystery as an invitation

Have you ever whistled in the midst of a silent, windless moment of the day? Those who did and witnessed such could not believe and were all surprised because a breeze would hastily respond to your whistling. Call it amazing, miraculous or simply mysterious.

There is so much wonder about things around us. Nature is full of wonder. And in fact, anything possess some kind of a mystifying character.

It is simply because the One Creator is Himself Wonderful in His mysterious designs imprinted in the whole of creation. This truth has been constantly celebrated in the biblical hymns of praise (cf. Psalms 8 and 19, among a multitude of examples) and in many other countless secular poems and songs.

Also in our faith-life, as well as in the ordinary flow of events in our lives, mystery is an essential feature, in that both life, as God’s greatest gift to humanity, and faith itself are manifestions of wonderment themselves.

There are many questions still left unanswered about the why’s and wherefore’s of the Faith that we profess — even left hanging like cobwebs for those who have deserted the Faith.

For the reason that we want answers ready at hand, we tend to ignore, if not totally dismiss, matters that do not provide solutions to the wonderings of our minds and hearts. But even the heart has its own reasons, that even reason cannot grasp and understand, once said Blaise Paschal.

Even long before Paschal, the Prophet Jeremiah (17:9) had already manifested about how tortuous than anything else the human heart is.

But above all these is the One who reads and explores the mind and tests by searching the heart (Jeremiah 17:10), who knows everything (see Psalm 139), and bares and exposes anything.

Every single day of our existence, we are confronted with the mysteries of life, and of God. And there is no other way to evade these queries than facing them before they stare at us in the face.

A mystery is more of an invitation (from the Latin word “vita,” meaning “life”) to experience God in the wonders of life and in everything He has created.

Just like in the case of the Most Blessed Trinity. The One Godhead in Three Divine Persons is an invitation to a life of communion with God, in love and in the salvific mission, with our brothers and sisters.

I remember a dear classmate back in the College Seminary who love to reiterate, “The Trinity is not a problem to be solved, but a mystery to be lived.”

Yes, indeed, and without any doubt!