Man died after fall from cliff

A motorcycle driver died after he accidentally fell from a cliff in Barangay Oguis, a mountain Barangay of Danao City, northern Cebu on Saturday morning.

Supt.Jaime Quiocho Jr. Danao City Police Chief identified the fatality as Mario Camacho Jr., a resident of Barangay Cabungahan in Danao.

Quiocho said that Camacho’s cadaver along with his motorcycle was found by residents of Sitio Liko-Liko in Barangay Oguis at around 6 a.m.

Authorities brought the victim to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao for medical intervention but was declared dead on arrival.

Based on initial investigation, there was no foul play on the incident.