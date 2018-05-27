Man nabbed for theft

A man was arrested via arrest warrant in Barangay Looc, Danao City for theft.

The Suspect was identified as Wibert Avila, 38, from Barangay Looc who was arrested by police operatives inside his residence through a arrest warrant issued buy the Judge Irish Amores of Municipal Trial Court, Branch 3 in Cebu City.

Suspect is now detained at the Danao Police precinct.