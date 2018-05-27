Man nabbed for theft

By Benjie B. Talisic May 27,2018

 

A man was arrested via arrest warrant in Barangay Looc, Danao City for theft.

The Suspect was identified as Wibert Avila, 38, from Barangay Looc who was arrested by police operatives inside his residence through a arrest warrant issued buy the Judge Irish Amores of Municipal Trial Court, Branch 3 in Cebu City.

Suspect is now detained at the Danao Police precinct.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.