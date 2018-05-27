96-year-old woman dies in Daanbantayan fire
By Benjie B. Talisic, Rene Alima May 27,2018
A 96-year-old woman died in a fire incident on Sunday morning, May 27, Barangay Poblacion, Daanbantayan town, Northern Cebu.
According to Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, Marcelina Carbonquillo was trapped inside her house when the fire broke around 8 am.
Firefighters are now conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
