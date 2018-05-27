Man dies in Alegria road mishap
A 39-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a cargo truck along the National Road of Sitio Lokon, Barangay Poblacion, Algeria on Saturday night.
SPO4 Mario Paler of Alegria Police Station identified the fatality as Arsenio Villavenda Patriarca, 39, a resident of Barangay Legaspi, Algeria.
Based on initial investigation, Patriarca was riding his motorcycle under the influence of liquor. He was supposed to be heading home after attending a fiesta celebration in Alegria when the incident happened.
Patriarca was reportedly tailing a passenger bus heading for Cebu City. The bus stopped at the roadside to drop off a passenger when Patriarca maneuver to overtake and his on an approaching cargo truck driven by Nelson Taray, 45, a resident of Taboan, Barangay San Nicholas, Cebu City.
He was rushed to the Alegria Provincial hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
