Capitol to establish extensive rehab plan for CPDRC inmates

To ensure that inmates will be fully rehabilitated, the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) is planning to come up with a treatment program for inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

CPADAO head Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca said an extensive program has to be made so that inmates will get rid of their vices.

Other Capitol departments will take part in the program.

She added that she has yet to present the plans on next month’s department meeting to get the approval.