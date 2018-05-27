Buenavista, Bohol mayor shot dead

Buenavista, Bohol Mayor Ronald Lowell Tirol was shot dead inside a cockpit that he owned in Barangay Asinan of the town today, Sunday, May 27, police said.

Chief Inspector Rully Monsanto Lauron, Buenavista police chief, said in a phone interview that the mayor was at the cockpit when he was repeatedly shot by three assailants, one of whom hit him in the head.

Four empty shells were found at the crime scene, said Lauron.

Bohol Provincial and municipal police operatives were now pursuing the suspects, he said.