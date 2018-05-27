Ermita fire victims return to blaze site, await recommendation from survey team

Fire victims in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City will have to comply with the recommendation of the Division of the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) to be able to rebuild their homes.

Ermita Barangay Captain Mark Miral said that a survey team will be coming to the fire site on Tuesday to identify the structures that will be required to allocate 0.5 meters of their property to pave way for a wider pathway.

On Sunday, fire victims received relief goods from Pilipinong May Puso Foundation in cooperation with the office of Rep. Raul Del Mar.

As Brigada Eskwela commences on Monday, Miral said those who were staying at the Ermita Elementary School have already started to go back to the fire site.

Miral added that the residents will be putting up makeshift shelters while waiting for further recommendations of the DWUP survey team.