Malacañang officials to visit Bantayan Island next month to prepare Development Master Plan

Officials from Malacañang to he led by Cabinet Secretary Leonicio Evasco Jr. will visit Bantayan Island next month to come up with a comprehensive Development Master Plan and conduct an in-depth research of Bantayan island, especially on its solid waste management, water and power supply, and infrastructure, among others.

Provincial Board Members Horacio Franco said the top executives are also expected to find out whether commercial establishments and beach resorts comply with the environmental standards so as not to suffer the same fate as Boracay Island.

Franco said Bantayan Island — known for its distinct natural resource, white sand beaches, marine products as well as being an egg basket in the province is eyed for development to boost its eco-tourism potential but proper planning and in-depth study are needed to ensure that allocations will not be put to waste.

Malacañang to visit Bantayan Island next month to prepare Development Master Plan