Kiko vows to pass farmer’s version of Coco Levy Trust Fund Bill

SENATOR Francis Pangilinan on Sunday vowed to pass the farmer’s version of the Coco Levy Trust Fund Bill, noting the last request of late Senator Lorenzo “Ka Tanny” Tañada.

Attending the 26th death anniversary of Tañada, Pangilinan said in a statement that the fight for the controversial Coco Levy Trust Fund took the spotlight at the 26th death anniversary of Tañada.

According to Pangilinan, Quezon Representative Oscar “Ka Oca” Santos shared Tañada’s last request on behalf of the coconut farmers.

“Huwag pabayaan ang mga magniniyog,” Ka Oca was quoted as saying.

Pangilinan then said he would push for the original version the bill as submitted by coconut farmers.

“Three generations of former and now incumbent senators have campaigned and fought hard for both court action and meaningful legislation to correct the decades’ long injustice wrought on the coconut farmers,” Pangilinan said.

The opposition senator explained that farmer’s version of the bill lost during the amendments.

According to Pangilinan, the Senate voted on the bill without farmers’ participation in the planning, use, and monitor of the more than P70-billion coco levy fund.