One killed, another injured in Alegria road mishap

A MOTORCYCLE driver was killed while his backrider was unharmed after the motorcycle which they boarded collided with a cargo truck along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Alegaria in midwestern Cebu, Saturday night.

Arsenio Patriarca, 39, died from severe head injuries while his backrider Narciso Bariaga, 39, was unharmed.

SPO4 Mario Paler of the Algeria Police Station said that Patriarca’s motorcycle collided with a southbound cargo truck after he tried to overtake a northbound bus that was traveling ahead of them.

Paler said that Patriarca and Bariaga were headed for Barangay Legaspi, Alegria when the accident happened.

The two were traversing the national highway along Sitio Lokon in Barangay Poblacion when Patriarca tried to overtake a passenger bus.

Paler said Patriarca’s motorcycle hit the southbound cargo truck driven by Nelson Taray of Taboan, Cebu City when he encroached the other side of the highway.

Because of the impact of the collision, both Patriarca and Bariaga were thrown off the motorcycle and hit the cemented road.

Patriarca was already dead when brought to the Alegria provincial hospital.

Paler said that Taray was released from detention on Sunday after he reached an amicable settlement with Patriarca’s family.